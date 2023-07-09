Lions Club Aurangabad - Chikalthana holds 49th induction ceremony

G Sreekanth appeals to work with municipal corporation for various projects

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lions Club Aurangabad - Chikalthana held its 49th induction ceremony on Saturday in the city. The outgoing president Vijay Agrawal, secretary Priti Jain, and treasurer Pankaj Agarwal hosted the ceremony, where the new president Dr Ujwala Dahiphale, secretary Sandeep Tathe, and treasurer Vinod Agrawal were entrusted with their posts.

The event was graced by municipal administrator G Sreekanth. Girish Malpani was present as the installing officer, while Rahul Ausekar was the induction officer. During the ceremony, past president Agrawal expressed his gratitude to all club members for their support during his tenure, while Jain shared the Club's past year service activities, awards, and achievements. G Sreekanth appreciated the Chikalthana Club's service activities and appealed to the Club to come forward with the municipal corporation to elevate municipal schools and cities beautification projects as a social partnership model. Malpani congratulated the entire club body for ranking number one in service activities and guided them to expand the club’s membership for increased service activity and reach to society for good causes. The ceremony also witnessed the induction of new members, including Dr Mangesh Tandle, Dr Sonali Tandle, Dr Sachin Jangle, Dr Manisha Munde, Dilip Dhatrak, Swati Dhatrak, and Amruta Chavan. Senior members Arvind Maacchar, Ramesh Pokerna, SM Agrawal, and Sanjeev Gupta congratulated the newly inducted team. Rajesh Shukla, Mahesh Burhade, Gajanan Zalwar, Sudarshan Potbhare and others were present.