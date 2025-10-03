Lions Club of Chikalthana distributes grocery kits to flood affected families in Maigaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Thursday, the Lions Club of Chikalthana distributed grocery kits to 200 flood-affected families in Maigaon, Paithan.

Earlier, the club surveyed the flood-affected areas of Paithan and decided to provide relief at Maigaon along the banks of the Godavari River. A list of affected families was prepared, and kits containing essential groceries, blankets, and other necessities sufficient for about a month were arranged for 200 families. Distribution of these kits took place on Thursday.

Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group, Rajendra Darda said, “Whether it was the floods in Nanded and Parbhani or the earthquake in Killari, the Lions Club of Chikalthana has always rushed to help those in distress. Today too, by providing essential items in Paithan, the club has set an example of humanitarian service.”

Club President Rajesh Shukla added, “Lions Club members identified the needs of Maigaon residents and responded wholeheartedly to the call for assistance. The aid was provided from the funds collected through this effort.”

The event was attended by Lions members M.M. Agrawal, Suresh Bafna, and several club members including Ramesh Pokharna, Kalyan Waghmare, Gajanan Jalwar, Manohar Agrawal, Kalyan Shukla, Anand Nikam, and Sudarshan Potbhare, who worked diligently on the project.

Relief reaches Maigaon

The 200 grocery kits were successfully distributed in Maigaon, with the help of club officials, Sarpanch Santosh Daspute, and his team, who ensured delivery to each family. Villagers expressed their gratitude for the timely assistance.

Caption:

Lions Club of Chikalthana officials distributing kits to residents in flood-affected Maigaon, Paithan.