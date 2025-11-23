Liquor bottles, drug- use material found near historic gate; volunteers clean rangeen darwaza

During a World Heritage Week activity on Sunday, INTACH and several local organisations held a heritage walk and clean-up drive from Rangeen Darwaza to the Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum. Heritage lovers were disturbed to find liquor bottles and drug-use materials scattered around the historic gate.

Volunteers began the drive at Rangeen Darwaza and discovered shrubs and grass growing on the structure, along with adhesive substances, carry bags, “gogo” packets, rolling papers and cough syrup bottles. They cleared the entire area, removed dry leaves and dust near the museum, sealed anthills and burrows, and sprayed pesticides to prevent termite activity. Sculptures depicting Shivcharitra were also cleaned.

Nearly 150 volunteers joined the campaign, including INTACH coordinator Maya Vaidya, R.R. Deshpande, Adv. Swapnil Joshi, Amit Deshpande, Bageshree Desai, archaeology assistant Rukmini Rodge and several civic officials and citizens.

Termite Damage at Museum

Accumulated garbage around the Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum has caused severe termite damage to its furniture. Volunteers said the clean-up aims to protect the site and preserve the city’s heritage.

Heritage enthusiasts during the clean-up drive at Rangeen Darwaza.