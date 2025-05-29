Liquor smuggling in Osmanpura sparks public protest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Illegal liquor smuggling continues to thrive in Krantinagar, Osmanpura, Kabirnagar, and Vishrantinagar near Mukundwadi, triggering a spike in local crime. On Thursday, irate residents intercepted two men transporting liquor boxes on a moped and set the bottles ablaze in protest.

Local resident Mukesh Khillare revealed that two Usmanpura-based individuals are allegedly running daily liquor sales worth thousands of rupees. The smuggled liquor is transported on mopeds through Pirbazar, Kabirnagar, and Eknathnagar.

Vendors identified as Jaiswal and a wanted criminal named Mohtole are reportedly behind the operation. CCTV-monitored storage units have been set up, and locals especially women allege intimidation by these criminals, who claim to be protected by the police. An estimated 250 to 300 liquor boxes are trafficked daily to Satara, Padegaon, Jawaharnagar, Pundliknagar, and Mukundwadi. Despite a joint crackdown by the Municipal Corporation and police in February 2024 to remove encroachments and open the road from Mukundwadi Railway Station to Vishrantinagar, evening liquor sales persist from the station to Shivajinagar Chowk. Residents say the illegal activity has turned the area unsafe, especially during night hours.

Images: Locals burning seized liquor bottles; photos of alleged smugglers in action.