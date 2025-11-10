‘Liquor with water pouch and glass’ kit sold openly in Bajajnagar, Ranjangaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Illegal liquor sales are thriving in the Bajajnagar and Ranjangaon areas, particularly near Late Meenatai Thackeray Market and Colgate Chowk.

Vendors are openly offering a “complete kit” to customers including water pouches, plastic glasses, and snacks effectively turning these spots into open bars, causing serious inconvenience to residents. Several unauthorized stalls have emerged around licensed wine shops, selling liquor at rates Rs 5 to Rs 10 higher than shops. Despite the markup, they draw heavy crowds by offering chilled water, disposable glasses, and instant snacks. These makeshift bars operate from morning until late night, with groups of drunkards gathering daily. Locals say the situation has worsened, with frequent quarrels, public nuisance, and even harassment of women. In some cases, drunkards have reportedly stopped passers-by to demand money or snatch mobile phones. At Meenatai Thackeray Market and Ranjangaon, these stalls appear like “drinking service centers,” displaying liquor bottles, water pouches, and glasses in the open. Residents and traders have strongly criticized the authorities, saying, “The excise and police departments have completely ignored the problem.” Citizens have demanded an immediate crackdown on these illegal stalls and strict action against those operating them.