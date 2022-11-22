List of valid & invalid nomination papers

Aurangabad :

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) declared valid and invalid nomination papers for the second phase of Senate elections on Tuesday.

Election Returning Officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the election for the second phase would be held on December 10. A total of 144 nomination papers for Senate elections while 38 for Academic Council elections were filed.

The administration declared the list of valid and invalid nominations today. Deputy registrar Dr Vishnu Karhale said that the last date for submission of objections on the valid and invalid nomination papers list is November 24. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole would conduct a hearing at noon on November 25.