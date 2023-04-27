Listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 350 locations in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 100th episode of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme will be aired on Sunday at 11 am. It will be streamed at every booth, ward and Shakti kendra. The programme will be organised at 350 to 400 places. BJP city president Shirish Boralkar has informed that a screening programme has been organised at the IMA Hall, Samarthnagar at 11 am. Dignitaries from various fields including businessmen, doctors, lawyers, professors and environmentalists will be present for the programme.