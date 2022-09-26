Literary Association inaugurated

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

Literary Association of Department of English, Lokseva Education Society's Arts and Science College inaugurated on Saturday.

Head of the Department of English Maulana Azad College Dr Shaikh Kalimoddin was the chief guest and inaugurated the association. Dr Shaikh Parvez delivered introductory remarks at the inaugural function. College Principal Dr Liyaqat Shaikh presided over the function. Dr Manisha Bhise conducted the proceedings while Dr Dastagir Deshmukh proposed a vote of thanks.