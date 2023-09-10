Literary Association meet held in Lokseva College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Department of English of Lokseva Education Society’s Arts and Science College organised a meet of the Literary Association recently.

Director of the Institute of Foreign Language- MGM University Dr Shaily Asthana and head of the Department of English-Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women Dr Nilofer Shakir inaugurated the meet.

Wall posters prepared by students were released. Prizes and certificates were presented to the winners of elocution and essay competition. Principal Dr Liyakat Shaikh presided over the function, Dr Parvez Aslam, head of the Department of English delivered introductory remarks and Dr Manisha Bhise proposed the vote of thanks.

Caption: Dignitaries releasing wall posters of students in meet of the Literary Association organised at Department of English of Lokseva Education Society’s College recently.