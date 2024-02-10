Literature widens scope of man's mind: Habib Bhandare

Chhatrapati Sambhajinaga: “Literature which can widen the scope of a person's mind, helps to increase empathy and compassion in humans,” said Habib Bhandare, a teacher and poet while presiding over the first ‘Teachers' Literary Meet.’

The Teachers' Literary Meet was organised jointly by the Education Department of Zilla Parishad on Saturday. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Secretary Vaishali Jamdar inaugurated the event.

Chairman of the Reception Committee and education officer (secondary) M K Deshmukh explained the role behind the organising of the meeting in the introduction. Habib Bhandare said that good literature requires a lot of reading.

“Reading literature is important to remove the worries and distance among people. The lives of those who struggle for survival should come in literature,” he said.

He said that he is a sensitive person. “I like to sit back and enjoy. I use that happiness for literature. The note of each moment is in my heart. After coming home, I write those lines in my diary. Over time, the same lines become the lines of poetry,” said added. Vaishali Jamadar said that today’s students are very sharp as if they have studied before their birth.

Secretary of Agrasen Vidyamandir Nidhi Agrawal, Principal Santosh Karwa and education officer (scheme) Aruna Bhumkar were present on the stage.

Education Extension Officer (EEO) Ramesh Thakur conducted the proceedings of the programme while another EEO Rajesh Mahajan proposed a vote of thanks. Earlier, the painting exhibition was inaugurated by Principal Ravindra Torwane. A Granth Dindi was taken later. A Kavi Sammelan was held. A symposium chaired by Dr Sanjay Gaikwad was also conducted.