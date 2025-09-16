Little eyes, Big future: Keep them safe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Every parent dreams of seeing their child happy, healthy, and safe. Yet even the smallest oversight can lead to life-changing consequences. Objects that may seem harmless to adults can become dangerous in curious little hands. Among the most vulnerable parts of a child’s body are the eyes, and injuries at an early age can affect vision permanently.

A recent case from Karkin, Taluka Paithan, serves as a stark reminder. Five-year-old Huzaifa Shaikh was playing at home when, in the absence of his parents, he got hold of a scissor used for stitching clothes. In the process, he accidentally injured his eye. Alarmed by his cries, his parents immediately rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Doctors found severe damage: a corneal tear, lens injury, and traumatic cataract. Huzaifa underwent urgent surgery to repair the cornea and remove the cataract. Unfortunately, the treatment may not end there if complications persist, he may need up to three surgeries in the future. Currently, the boy is stable but requires regular follow-up care.

This incident highlights the importance of parental vigilance. Experts emphasize that vision development in children continues only until the age of 12, and any major injury during these formative years can permanently impair that growth.

Doctors further stress:

"Young children cannot always express if something is troubling their eyes. That’s why regular eye check-ups are always beneficial. And if any situation arises, early treatment can stop it from worsening. Not just in this scissor case, but parents should always be extremely careful with little children."

– Dr. Mahesh Sonpethkar, ophthalmologist

As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure especially when it comes to protecting a child’s vision.

Box.

You can protect your children with these measures.

1.Check toys carefully.

2.Keep sharp objects away.

3. Choose safe play items.

4. Make the home child-friendly

5. Supervise playtime.

6. Regular eye check-ups.