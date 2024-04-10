Lively display of goddesses steals the show in Bhagwan Jhulelal Jayanti procession

Community members participate in grand procession from Shahganj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Sindhi community in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrated the Jayanti of Bhagwan Jhulelal, with great enthusiasm on Wednesday.

A grand procession, featuring a silver idol of Lord Jhulelal in a decorated chariot, kicked off from Shahganj in the evening. An ‘Akhand Nandadeep’ (eternal flame) led the way, followed by the chariot adorned with vibrant decorations. The sounds of ‘Ayolal Jhulelal...Sabhai Chao Jhulelal’ filled the air.

However, it was the lively appearance of Goddess Lakshmi, Durga, and Saraswati in a separate chariot that truly captured everyone's attention. Bhavna Ramchandani, Diya Padwani, and Deepti Tanwani, dressed in resplendent costumes, brought the divine figures to life.

The procession weaved through Rajabazar, Jadhav Mandi, Mondha, and Mondhanaka, culminating in a warm welcome by women at Sindhi Colony. The joyous atmosphere was further amplified by women performing Garba and dancing to the music. The festivities reached their peak as the procession arrived at Sant Kanwarram Dham. Minister Atul Save, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, Sindhi community president Kishanchand Tanwani, Chiranjeevlal Bajaj, Kalyandas Matra, Bharat Nihalani and others were present.

Vehicle rally showcases community pride

Adding to the day's grandeur was a vibrant vehicle rally held earlier in the morning. Young men, women, and children alike participated, some wearing white caps while others donned traditional ‘fetas’ (headwear). The rally boasted over 400 vehicles, showcasing the community's unity and spirit.

Unified attire and refreshments for all

Another distinctive feature of the procession was the unified attire sported by participating women and girls. All donned identical dupattas (scarves) of the same color. Organizers arranged for bottled water and soft drinks for the participants.