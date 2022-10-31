Lives of great men as deep as ocean

He was speaking in a lecture organised on Monday by Narayanrao Ujlambkar Library at N-4 on ‘Challenges Before National Integration.’

Dr V L Dharurkar said that each moment of history is eternal, continuous and momentous. “We should learn from history, so that, we can move confidently in future,” he said.

Library director Ashok Ujlambkar made an introductory speech. Dr Suryakant Shiperwar proposed a vote of thanks. Social activist Sudhir Kortikar felicitated Dr Dharurkar. Vijay Jog conducted the proceedings of the programme. Digamber Kalmalkar, Panjabrao Deshmukh and others participated in the discussions.

Retired civil surgeon Dr Dhanvale, Shivajirao Ramrule, Dr Shyamsundar Kude, Jaiprakash B, Sudhir Kulkarni and others were present.