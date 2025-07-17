LLM, MSW, Chem, Comp Sci & Forensic Sci in high demand at Bamu
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 17, 2025 19:50 IST2025-07-17T19:50:02+5:302025-07-17T19:50:02+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 4,700 candidates registered for the admissions to different postgraduate, undergraduate, advanced diploma, ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 4,700 candidates registered for the admissions to different postgraduate, undergraduate, advanced diploma, diploma and certificate courses in the departments of the city campus and sub-centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for the academic year 2025-26.
The highest number of candidates applied for LLM (373), followed by MSW (348), M Sc—Chemistry (225), Computer Science (177) and Forensic Science (163).
The online registration process, which started in June and ended on July 15. More than 4,768 candidates filled online application forms while 3,485 of them paid the fees. There are 1283 candidates who have not paid fees.
There are 80 master's and 16 undergraduate courses in the humanities, science and technology, commerce and management, and interdisciplinary faculties.
There are 80 PG courses. The rest of the courses are PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate.
Box
PG courses with over 50 registrations
The course-wise number of registered candidates is as follows;
LLM (373), MSW (348), M Sc—Chemistry (225), Computer Science (177), Forensic Science (163), MA-Pol Sci (94), Psychology (92),
Economics (81), MBA--Intel Business (76), MA-Sociology (74), MSc Zoology (73), AI (71), M Com (69), MA-English (66), History (63), Msc-Bio-Technology (63), Botany (62), Organic Chemistry (Non-granted)-61, M Lib (58), M Sc-Maths (56), Physics (54), Micro-Biology (53), MA-Mass Comm & Journalism—53, Msc-Micro-Biology (53), Analytical-Chemistry (51) and MBA-Executive-(50).
Box
UG courses which received over 25 registrations are as follows;
BA-Psychology (Honours)------------- 45
BA----Mass Comm and Journalism)--31
BCA-------------------------------49
BFA--Painting---------------------39
BFA----------------------------------27
Box
Diploma & Advanced Diploma
The Diploma & Advanced Diploma courses, which received good registrations, are as follows;
--Diploma in Taxation Law----56
--Advanced Diploma (Printing Technology)----24
Box
PG diploma registration
--PG diploma courses which received 25 and above registrations are as follows;
--PGD -Adult Continuing Education and Extension-25
--PGD-Hospital Administration------38
--PGD--Psychological Counseling----42
Box
Certificate courses
The certificate courses for which over 25 candidates registered is as follows;
--Certificate of Proficiency--Germany--140
--Certificate of Proficiency- French------50
--Certificate Course in Modi Studies-----25Open in app