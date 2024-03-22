Loan applications on hold due to elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Applicants hoping to secure loans through online applications with the Sahitya Ratna Lok Shahir Annabhau Sathe Vikas Mahamandal will have to wait as loan applications have been closed from March 20 due to the election code of conduct.

The mandal offered loans up to Rs 5 lakh for various purposes. By the deadline, applications exceeded targets by tenfold. A similar loan scheme for women (Mahila Samruddhi Karj Yojana) also received a surge in applications, exceeding targets fourfold.

Officials assured applicants that the delay is temporary. Loan application websites are closed specifically for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, while remaining operational in other parts of Maharashtra. Applications submitted after March 20 will not be considered.

Loan disbursements will be conducted like a lottery draw in the presence of the Collector once the election code of conduct is lifted. There is no need to panic about the delay, officials say.