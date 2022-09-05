Loans worth Rs 925 Cr disbursed in a day

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 5:

Union ministry of finance under the Financial Assistance Abhiyan on the occasion of the Aazadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, 78,824 persons in the state will be disbursed Rs 2,824 crores as loan. Of which, Rs 925 crores was disbursed to 24,000 persons in the Aurangabad district by union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and district collector Sunil Chavan here in a Bank Loan Fair organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Monday. Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra A B Vijayakumar, General manager of Bank of Maharashtra Vijay Kamble, member secretary of State level Banks Committee R D Deshmukh, Bank of Badoda’s T M Mini, Maharashtra Rural Bank president Milind Gharad, General Manager of State Bank of India Marry Sagaya, BoM divisional manager Mahesh Dange and others were present.

Loans from Rs 3L to Rs 11 Cr disbursed

In the loan fair, loans were disbursed to individuals, self-help groups, industries, food processing, agriculture, personal, Mudra Loan and other types. A total of Rs 925 crores loans were disbursed in a day. In the Congress period, there was no such transparency in the disbursement of loans, he alleged.

Loan Melas are held for political gains

Training his gun on the union minister of state (MoS) for finance Bhagwat Karad, the MP Imtiaz Jaleel alleged, “Loan Fairs are being conducted to gain political mileage. The loans are being disbursed to the activists. Hence, it is apparent that out of the loan of Rs 2,900 crore, the recovery would not be more than 20-30 per cent.” The Bankers Association had opposed to such type of loan melas and mentioned in their complaint that the union minister has conducted similiar type of fairs in past, said the MP.

Banks will be in danger

Even during the Congress regime, such type of loan fairs were organised and loans were disbursed in large numbers. The present prime minister and the finance minister then opposed it throughout their lives. Today, the loans disbursed in the presence of their photos. The big industries dupes the banks and the politicians are compelling the banks to give huge loans. As a result, the banks will be in danger.

Devidas Tuljapurkar, MSBEF general secretary

Show loans are given to activists

The loans disbursed are for the purpose of higher education in foreign countries, to the self-help groups, self-employment and industries. Loans were disbursed to 73,000 people from one place, which is a honour for the city. This is a government initiative, and not a single person from the party was on the stage. The opponents should show if the loans are given to any BJP activist.

Dr Bhagwat Karad, MoS (finance)