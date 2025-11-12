Local candidates to lose opportunities in university recruitment due to new conditions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University College and Teachers Organisation (Bamucto) demanded that the new conditions laid down for the recruitment of teachers of non-agricultural universities of the State be removed.

It may be noted that the Higher Education Department announced the new academic and interview criteria for the recruitment of teachers in non-agricultural universities of the State recently. It includes a provision to give more marks to those who have studied in foreign universities.

BAMUCTO submitted a memorandum to the Governor, Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister through Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, demanding the abolition of those conditions from the recruitment process, as local youths may not get opportunities because of the conditions.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the University Grants Commission determined the academic qualifications for the appointment of teachers in higher education institutions across the country.

The Higher and Technical Education Department has implemented them in the State as per the Government orders dated March 8, 2019.

Despite this, a new procedure for selecting teachers in non-agricultural universities was announced by the Government through orders dated October 6, 2025. This is inconsistent with the UGC norms. Organisation’s president Dr Bappasaheb Mhaske, secretary Dr Maroti Tegampure, Dr Shafi Sheikh, Dr Vikram Khilare and others were present.