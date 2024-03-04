Local contractor cheated of Rs 1.15 crore by Hyderabad-based company

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A city contractor has been duped of Rs 1.15 crore under the aegis of partnering in the Rs 394-crore project of constructing the road from Shrirampur to Dhobri (in Assam). The police have registered a cheating case against a big contractor and managing director of Shrushti Contech Pvt Ltd, J Rajshekar, and other directors.

The contractor Vivek Gavai was introduced to Rajshekar in 2019. In May 2022, Rajshekar asked Gavai whether he would become a partner in the above-road project. However, Gavai was told to deposit Rs 1.35 crore. Entrusting him, Gavai transferred Rs 1.15 crore to his bank account. However, after a few days, the staff of the accused informed Gavai that they had not received the tender. Later on, Gavai was also told to return bank guarantee papers on October 7, 2022. The contractor returned them as well.

After getting these papers, Rajshekhar’s attitude got changed. He stopped responding to the messages and calls of Gavai, who then tried his best to meet Rajshekar at his office, but he was not allowed to meet. As a result of continuous pestering, Rajshekar deposited Rs 20 lakh and then stopped the communication. Hence Gavai contacted the police. Further investigation is on by PSI Vinod Abooj.