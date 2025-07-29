Local goon threatens constable of dire consequences

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A local goon declared, "I'm the king of the crime world," while pushing and threatening police constable Sahebrao Ikhare, who is stationed at the Chikalthana police station. The incident took place around 8 pm on July 26 in Vishnunagar. A case has been registered at Jawaharnagar police station against Manoj Vani (resident of Vishnunagar) and his accomplice.

Ikhare was supposed to go on duty at Bhadramaruti on Saturday night. While driving via Balajinagar, two individuals suddenly blocked his car in Vishnunagar. One of them started abusing him, saying, "Don’t you know how to stop? Don’t you know who I am?" Ikhare explained that he was on his way for duty and asked them to move aside. However, the two men continued to block his way, hurled abuses, and even threatened to kill him.

Locals identified Manoj Vani as one of the culprits. As soon as Ikhare called for backup, the two men fled the scene. Constable Manoj Uike is currently conducting further investigation.