Local goons robbed youth on busy Jalna Road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Criminals and local goons have once again become a menace in the city. The eyebrows are being raised as while ordinary citizens continue to be targeted, the police remain silent. On Monday at around 10.30 pm, a 19-year-old youth was stopped on busy Jalna Road and beaten until he was covered in blood. The attackers used blades and iron objects, snatched his mobile phone and took ₹700 in cash. The goons fled when locals rushed to help.

The victim, Prince Kusbah (19), originally from Uttar Pradesh, works as a waiter at a hotel. On Monday night, he went to Mukundwadi. Near Ekta Lodging, three intoxicated men riding triple-seat on a moped (MH 20 HE 9727) stopped him. They demanded money, asking him to speak in Marathi. Frightened, Prince tried to run away, but the gang chased him up to API Corner. In the middle of the busy intersection, they assaulted him, snatched his mobile phone and cash, then attacked him with blades and iron rods until his clothes were torn. One of the attackers even picked up a stone to smash on his head, but some alert locals intervened, tried to catch the goons, and informed the police.

Two caught and handed over to police

When the goons realised police were coming, they attempted to escape. However, locals managed to catch two of them and handed them over to the police. Shockingly, even as the police arrived, the attackers were still beating Prince. MIDC Cidco Police Station Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar, API Bharat Pachole, and constable Sanjay Nand reached the spot and seized a moped belonging to the assailants.

Elderly man robbed at Mukundwadi railway station

In another incident on August 30, Krishna Kulkarni (59), manager of Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank, was at Mukundwadi railway station to see off his wife. While helping her board the train, thieves snatched a 12-gram gold mangalsutra from her neck.

Cidco Chowk turning unsafe

In the stretch between Cidco Chowk, Pundaliknagar, and Mukundwadi, more than 15 citizens have been robbed in the last eight months. Most of these crimes involved three men riding triple-seat on two-wheelers. Police, however, have failed to nab even a single gang. Locals complain that drug addicts roam the area freely throughout the night, making Cidco Chowk increasingly unsafe.