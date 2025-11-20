Local self-Governing bodies, people must be consulted before infra dev: Medha Patkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Government and administrative officers should consult office-bearers of local self-Governing bodies, farmers and labourers before acquiring land of any infrastructure development. Otherwise, this results in destruction in the form of natural calamities like floods,” said Medha Patkar, the social activist.

She was addressing a press conference at the College of Communication, Culture and Media of MGM University on Thursday afternoon after attending a discussion on a study report on the impacts of flood.

Medha Patkar said that many a time, the flow of rivers and streams is diverted or halted or water is not released from dams as per the norms and it causes natural calamities like flooding.

“Hundreds of villages in the State specially at Beed and Dharashive in Marahtwada and Solapur, were flooded. The villages and crops and cattle of farmers were washed away in the flood. It is because land was acquired of the Samruddhi Highway without consulting local people and farmers. The natural flow of the rivers should not be disturbed,” she said.

The social activist said that the affected people should get relief immediate, but this does not happen until the panchnama is completed.

She said that big dams were constructed with the chief aim of irrigation and helping farmers; however, these water bodies are providing water to industries and cities only. Patkar alleged that the water system should be decentralised for proper distribution to farmers.

“As per the Government guidelines, the dams would have 50 per cent stocks on July 31 while 23 pc on August 31. The reservoirs should have capacity in September to store rainwater. But it is not happening. In recent times, the weather cycle has changed. The rainy season, which commences in June, is now beginning in May. This is an alarm for all,” she added.