Local self-Governing bodies polls: BJP, Shinde Sena start meeting sessions

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The elections for six Municipal Council (MCs) and one Nager Panchayat will be held in the district and the model code of conduct came into effect in those areas from Tuesday.

BJP and Shinde Sena district chiefs and other leaders started meeting sessions in rural areas on Wednesday. Both parties are saying that the final decision about contesting the election in alliance or separately will be made after knowing the trend. Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar group and the Athavale group are also in the Mahayuti.

A total of 160 candidates will contest the elections in 87 wards within the limits of six MCs and one NP in the district. Of them, 82 wards will be reserved for women. There are about 2.34 lakh voters for the elections. Just as preparations for the Mahayuti are underway, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has also started preparations for the MCs elections.

Box

Preparations in both parties

A review of the voters' registration of MCs, ZPs and Marathwada Graduate Constituency elections was conducted in the district on Wednesday. For this, the Sanghatan Mantri was in the district. He conducted a review, Assembly Constituency-wise. A meeting of the Shakti Kendra chiefs was held. We were asked to make preparations at all places. The decision will be taken as per the instructions received from the party leadership. However, preparations are currently underway in line with self-reliance.

(Sanjay Khambayate, District Chief of BJP)

Box

We will enter fray with strength & win

We will enter the fray of the MC and ZPs elections with full strength and win. If Shiv Sena party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gives orders for self-reliance, we have also prepared accordingly. If he gives orders to fight in Mahayuti, an organisational review is also being conducted in that direction. Efforts are being made towards bringing all the MCs under the control of the Mahayuti.

(MLA Vilas Bhumare, District Chief Shinde Sena)