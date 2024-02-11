Lok Adalat at Bank of Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special Lok Adalat was organised at the Asset Recovery Branch of the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) here on Saturday. Debt Recovery Tribunal presiding officer Vimal Gupta chaired the session. DRT registrar Shiv Om Sharma, and recovery officer (RO) Pawan Singh were also present. Out of the 110 debtors to whom notices were issued, 52 attended Lok Adalat. One Time Settlement was arrived at in 48 cases involving amount of Rs 10.80 crore. The total cash recovery was Rs1.58 crore.

BOM general manager (recovery) Prashant Khatavkar, chief law officer Gaurav Tyagi and zonal manager Vivek Nachane were present.