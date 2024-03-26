Lok Sabha election results counting to be held at MIT campus

Separate identification for employees, 2000 employees for counting process

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The results of the Lok Sabha constituency elections for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency will be declared in the new building on the MIT college campus on the Beed Bypass road. District collector Dilip Swami, Commissioner of police Manoj Lohia, and Superintendent of police Manish Kalwaniya inspected the building and premises on Tuesday.

Deputy collector Devendra Katke, executive engineer of PWD Ashok Yerekar, and PI of Satara police station Ashok Giri were also present. Inspection was carried out by district authorities focusing on media rooms, necessary facilities in the building, and space for a strong room.

Officials informed about the provision of uninterrupted power supply, alternative generators, internet facilities, and issuance of identification cards to all officers and employees entering the polling centre. All facilities at the polling centre will be completed by May 11. Considering the possibility of rain and other weather conditions, the administration has prepared accordingly.

Over 2,000 employees for polling

For the polling of the Lok Sabha constituency, 14 tables will be set up in each legislative constituency. At least three employees will be appointed to each table. Additionally, 2,000 employees will be required for other processes along with 2,000 police officers and employees will be on duty during the polling.

Separate identification for employees

Due to the high number of employees at the polling centers, chaos can occur. Therefore, district administration has decided to provide separate identification for employees appointed to facilitate their movement up to the polling tables. A serial number will be assigned to each constituency. An employee with a particular serial number will reach the corresponding table of the polling machine. Such arrangements are being made.

Beed Bypass will remain closed on June 4

As the polling will take place on June 4, the Beed Bypass road will be closed until the completion of the polling process. Directions have been given by district authorities to prepare alternative routes for traffic diversion via other roads.