Lokmat Diwali Surotsav today

Musical feast for music lovers on Dhantrayodashi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Leading classical singer and composer Pandit Shaunak Abhishekhi will be mesmerizing the singers through his divine singing in the 'Lokmat Diwali Surotsav' organised at Lokmat Lawns on Friday at 6 pm. The programme has been presented by Disha Group.

'Lokmat Diwali Surotsav' is a place where the whole family sits together and enjoys the musical extravaganza in Diwali. As soon as Diwali comes, music lovers look forward to 'Lokmat Cha Surotsav'. And every year Lokmat fulfils the wishes of all the readers. This year the late Pt Jitendra Abhishekhi's son Pt Shaunak Abhishekhi will perform classical singing. Listening to his singing is heavenly bliss. When he sings the song Chedilya Tara, the sound waves reach the heart directly from the ears.

Along with them, Manjusha Patil and Jayathirth Mevundi will also perform. The banking partners of this programme are Bank of Maharashtra and Vardhaman Urban Cooperative Credit Union.

Entry only to those with tickets

'Lokmat Diwali Surotsav' programme will be held today. For this, tickets were being distributed from November 4. Tickets were also given free. Although it is free, those who have the tickets will only be allowed to enter.

Lokmat Diwali Deepotsav available

'Lokmat Diwali Deepotsav' sets a new sales record every year and receives awards every year. Available at Lokmat Bhavan at the venue. Readers will get an intellectual snack this year along with the spicy snack. Diwali issue will be available for Rs 300.

Lokmat Diwali Surotsav:

Venue - Lokmat Bhawan Lawns

Time- 6 pm.

Entry- through rear gate

What to Bring : Admit Card, Self Identity Card / I.D.