Lokmat Education Fair

Information about Pune’s MIT Arts, Commerce and Science College is available at the exhibition. The college has advanced courses such as BBA, BBA (IB), BBA (CA), BCA, B.Com, B.Sc. (Computer Science), Information Technology, Cyber and Digital Science, Animation, and Data Science. The B.Sc. (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) programme is gaining popularity among the younger generation.

In our city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, higher education in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering is being provided by Institute of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (IAME). This institute operates under the Government Polytechnic. Students who have completed 12th grade with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are eligible for admission. Besides, those with a Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, or Electronics are also eligible to apply.

The School of Pharmacy and Research at Dr. D. Y. Patil Dnyan Prasad University in Pimpri, Pune, offers various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. At the undergraduate level, B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering) is available for first and second-year students. At the postgraduate level, the university offers M.Tech and Ph.D. programmes in Computer Science and Engineering.