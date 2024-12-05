Lokmat Group’s Maha Marathon to Energise CSN on Dec 15

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lokmat Group’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Maha Marathon, presented by Lifeline Medical Devices Pvt Ltd and powered by Mrs Foodritet, is all set to take place at the Divisional Sports Complex on December 15.

The registration for participation is going on. The organisers have appealed to citizens, runners and atheltets to register immediately and become a witness to this grand festival.

Lokmat Group has scaled many peaks of success in the social and sports fields. Lokmat Group hosts the Maha Marathon with the aim of creating awareness about health and fitness in society and creating harmony in the entire society.

It is noteworthy that the Lokmat Maha Marathon has been granted certification by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Race (AIMS). Therefore, this Maha Marathon, which has gained international importance, will be a treat for the runners of the State.

On receiving a tremendous response to the Thane Maha Marathon on December 1, runners in the State are now ready to participate in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Maha Marathon.

After Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the Maha Marathon will be held in Kolhapur on December 22, followed by Nashik on January 5, Nagpur on February 2 and Pune on February 16.

Prizes up to Rs 72 L

--This year's Maha Marathon will be held in 3 km, 5 km and 21 km, as well as in the defence group at a distance of 21 km. All participants will be honoured with medals. Also, runners in the 10 km and 20 km distance will be given timing certificates and prizes.

-- There is a 21 km Defence group for those who are in the Police, Army, Navy, Home Guard and Forest Services and there will be prizes for them. There are prizes of a total of Rs 72 lakh.

‘Sakhi Run’ to be attraction of Maha Marathon

--The Lokmat Sakhi Manch has entered the silver jubilee year. So, women's empowerment is being celebrated.

--Women will be able to run in the 3 km ‘Sakhi Run’ in the Maha Marathon to be held on December 15. Lokmat Campus Club members and other students above 12 years of age will also get the opportunity to run in the 3 km distance in this marathon. The fee for both of these will be only Rs 350 instead of Rs 600.

--T-shirts, attractive medals, refreshments, and goodie bags full of gifts will be free for the participants. So, get ready to celebrate women’s empowerment in view of the silver jubilee year of Sakhi Manch. For more information, women may contact on phone (9850406017).

Lokmat Group's Maha Marathon to Energise CSN on Dec 15

Runners who are eager to participate in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Marathon can scan the QR code and confirm their participation online. For more details, one may contact on phones (9423931873, 8055562121, 9422291166, 9763221841).