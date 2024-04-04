Lokmat hosts grand award ceremony to honor Sarpanchs

#Initiative receives huge response from all over the district; BKT Tyres main sponsors

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ram Rajya is impossible without Gram Rajya, said Padma Shri Poptrao Pawar on Wednesday.

He was speaking on the occasion of distribution of ‘Lokmat Sarpanch Awards’ at Sant Eknath Rangmandir. Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group Rajendra Darda was present on this occasion. Presented by BKT Tyres and organised by Lokmat, Sarpanch Awards were powered by MP Birla Cement, co-powered by Omnigel and Society Tea.

Lokmat editor Nandkishore Patil made an introductory speech. BKT Tyres’s Prajakta Agrawal, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar dealer Rajendra Rajput, Sillod dealer Pritesh Ostwal, MP Birla Cement’s Atulkumar Singh, Society Tea’s Kshitij Tandel, jury Shankarrao Nangre were present on the dais. Ramesh Dedwal, Maharashtra Events Head of Lokmat welcomed the guests.

Box :

Unite for development

The problem of sanitation is getting worse in the villages near the city. Rajendra Darda emphasised that more work needs to be done there. Advising the sarpanches, Darda said, politics can be understood until one gets elected, but once elected, forget politics and unite for development works.

-Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief, Lokmat

BKT is Indian company

BKT is an Indian company. The first unit was established in Waluj. Now there are five plants. The BKT Tyres exports to 163 countries. We offer six years guarantee on tyres. We are honoured to get an opportunity to work with Lokmat.

-Zuber Shaikh, Area Sales Manager, Ergo.

Brought Sarpanch in front of the society

I thank Lokmat for bringing the Sarpanch in front of the society through various categories. Sarpanch also encounter many difficulties. Their salaries are less than that of a Kotwal.

-Jayant Patil, president, Maharashtra Sarpanch Parishad.

Honouring those who work in the soil

Lokmat has honoured those who work in the soil. Questioning whether 40 per cent of the people will get good water and food in the future, Pawar explained that excessive water consumption is happening by giving the example of Punjab. He said that there is a need to create healthy and drug-free villages. He made the present sarpanches aware that it is important to maintain the village.

-Popatrao Pawar, Padma Shri awardee

Savita Nikam Sarpanch of the year

The distribution of the BKT Tyres presents ‘Lokmat Sarpanch Award’ ceremony was in a grand event. This year, the Sarpanch of the year award was bestowed upon Savita Dilip Nikam, Nadarpur, Kannad while other Sarpanch were honoured with awards in various 13 categories. The award comprised of trophy, certificate and bouquet.

==

Box

Winners of Lokmat Sarpanch Awards

The winners of the Lokmat Sarpanch Award are:

Water Management: Kaveri Annasaheb Ingle, Loni Bu., Vaijapur, 2) Power Management : Yashoda Ramkisan Bhangre, Ekalahara, Gangapur, 3) Educational Facility: Manisha Shivaji Jadhav, Pokhari, Vaijapur, 4) Cleanliness: Swati Dilip Patil, Jarandi, Soygaon, 5) Health : Lalita Gautam Kirtishahi, Dhamori Bu., Gangapur, 6) Infrastructure Services: Jayshree Gajanan Bagal, Ladgaon-Hivara, Chh. Sambhajinagar, 7) Village Protection: Meena Sanjay Pandav, Harsul Sawangi (Lasur Station), Gangapur, 8) Environment Conservation: Sheikh Mannu Sheikh Chinnu, Gandheli, Chh. Sambhajinagar, 9) Administration, e-Governance and Public Participation: Gangasagar Bhujang Chaudhari, Dudhad, Chh. Sambhajinagar, 10) Government Scheme: Fauzia Bano Latif Syed, Koli Bodkha, Paithan, 11) Agricultural Technology: Dr Dattatraya Sudam Bhawar, Anvi, Sillod, 12) Emerging Leadership: Dinkar Yadav Kharat, Jamdi, Kannad, 13) Sarpan of the Year: Savita Dilip Nikam, Nadarpur, Kannad. There were 260 nomination papers for a total of 13 categories. More than 60 per cent nominations were women sarpanches.

Caption: The Lokmat Sarpanch Awards were distributed by the dignitaries on Wednesday. Sarpanches from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district who excelled in 13 different categories.