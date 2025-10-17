Lokmat MahaGames: Thrill to begin this November! 22 Sports, thousands of young athletes, one grand stage - Maharashtra’s biggest inter-school sporting festival returns!
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 17, 2025 23:05 IST2025-10-17T23:05:03+5:302025-10-17T23:05:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Excitement is building across Maharashtra as the Lokmat Times Campus Club proudly announces the launch of Lokmat ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Excitement is building across Maharashtra as the Lokmat Times Campus Club proudly announces the launch of Lokmat MahaGames 2025, the state’s grandest inter-school sports championship, set to take place this November in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
This mega event will bring together the finest young talents from schools across the district - offering them a platform to compete, excel, and qualify for the State-level MahaGames. Winners from 12 major sports at the district level will go on to represent Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at the State stage, making it a journey of glory and grit.
Showcase your skills in 22 exciting Sports
Students can choose from 22 dynamic sports disciplines, designed to test skill, stamina, and spirit.
Competitions will be held in the following categories:
Athletics | Archery | Badminton | Basketball | Boxing | Chess | Judo | Gymnastics | Fencing | Yogasana | Kho-Kho | Lawn Tennis | Swimming | Table Tennis | Taekwondo | Skating | Volleyball | Triathlon | Tennikoit | Pickleball | Football | March Past
Winners will receive prestigious medals and recognition certificates, while all participants will be honoured with participation certificates to celebrate their sporting spirit.
Who can participate
Age groups: All age categories
Entries accepted: Both individual and group entries
Venue: Regal Lawn, beside Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Registration dates: From October 18
Timings: 10.30 am to 6 pm
For details, contact: 7709890723 / 9823335581
Campus Club Membership – Your
gateway to MahaGames & more!
To participate in MahaGames, Lokmat Times Campus Club Membership is mandatory - and it’s the best investment you can make in your child’s overall development!
For just ₹300 per year, members get unlimited access to:
All Campus Club events and competitions
Eligibility for MahaGames and state-level qualifiers
Exclusive workshops, cultural contests, and exhibitions
Incredible gifts and vouchers worth ₹5,500 absolutely FREE!
Unbelievable benefits for Just ₹300!
Every Campus Club Member receives:
Premium school bag worth ₹699
Campus Club ID Card (valid for one year)
Campus Champs Book with inspiring student stories
And birthday benefits worth ₹5,500 — including:
Why students love MahaGames?
Compete in professional-level sports events
Represent your school and city
Win medals, certificates and recognition
Qualify for State-Level MahaGames
Register early, grab your Campus Club Membership, and get ready to experience the ultimate sporting thrill this November!
Registrations started at:
Lokmat Bhavan Jalna Road, Front Gate
Time: 11 am to 6 pmOpen in app