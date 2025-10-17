Lokmat MahaGames: Thrill to begin this November! 22 Sports, thousands of young athletes, one grand stage - Maharashtra’s biggest inter-school sporting festival returns!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Excitement is building across Maharashtra as the Lokmat Times Campus Club proudly announces the launch of Lokmat MahaGames 2025, the state’s grandest inter-school sports championship, set to take place this November in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

This mega event will bring together the finest young talents from schools across the district - offering them a platform to compete, excel, and qualify for the State-level MahaGames. Winners from 12 major sports at the district level will go on to represent Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at the State stage, making it a journey of glory and grit.

Showcase your skills in 22 exciting Sports

Students can choose from 22 dynamic sports disciplines, designed to test skill, stamina, and spirit.

Competitions will be held in the following categories:

Athletics | Archery | Badminton | Basketball | Boxing | Chess | Judo | Gymnastics | Fencing | Yogasana | Kho-Kho | Lawn Tennis | Swimming | Table Tennis | Taekwondo | Skating | Volleyball | Triathlon | Tennikoit | Pickleball | Football | March Past

Winners will receive prestigious medals and recognition certificates, while all participants will be honoured with participation certificates to celebrate their sporting spirit.

Who can participate

Age groups: All age categories

Entries accepted: Both individual and group entries

Venue: Regal Lawn, beside Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Registration dates: From October 18

Timings: 10.30 am to 6 pm

For details, contact: 7709890723 / 9823335581

Campus Club Membership – Your

gateway to MahaGames & more!

To participate in MahaGames, Lokmat Times Campus Club Membership is mandatory - and it’s the best investment you can make in your child’s overall development!

For just ₹300 per year, members get unlimited access to:

All Campus Club events and competitions

Eligibility for MahaGames and state-level qualifiers

Exclusive workshops, cultural contests, and exhibitions

Incredible gifts and vouchers worth ₹5,500 absolutely FREE!

Unbelievable benefits for Just ₹300!

Every Campus Club Member receives:

Premium school bag worth ₹699

Campus Club ID Card (valid for one year)

Campus Champs Book with inspiring student stories

And birthday benefits worth ₹5,500 — including:

Why students love MahaGames?

Compete in professional-level sports events

Represent your school and city

Win medals, certificates and recognition

Qualify for State-Level MahaGames

Register early, grab your Campus Club Membership, and get ready to experience the ultimate sporting thrill this November!

Registrations started at:

Lokmat Bhavan Jalna Road, Front Gate

Time: 11 am to 6 pm