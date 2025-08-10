Lokmat Property Show 2025 - Part One

Lokmat Property Show 2025: Customers grabbed exclusive offers with on-the-spot bookings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

It has been 79 years since India gained independence, yet thousands of families still live under the burden of landlords' terms and conditions. Constant worries about rising rent or sudden eviction notices continue to trouble tenants. Now, it's time to gain freedom from rent.

Participate in the Lokmat Property Show 2025, book your dream home, and experience the true meaning of independence by living in your own house. Celebrate Independence Day in a real sense. Presented by One World–Manjeet Pride Group, the Lokmat Property Show is being held at Lokmat Bhavan. The event is powered by Inspira Realty, with Nabhraj Group as the associate partner and CIEL Casa Home Decor as the partner.

On the second day of the exhibition (Saturday), many potential homebuyers visited with their families. A large number of visitors were currently living in rented homes but were eager to purchase their own property. Some, already owning smaller homes, were now looking to upgrade to more spacious options.

There was a noticeable interest in 2 BHK, 3 BHK, and 4 BHK flats. Visitors came to the exhibition after celebrating Raksha Bandhan, either with family or with friends and relatives. The crowd increased significantly in the evening. What stood out was the free parking and secure environment provided by Lokmat, allowing visitors to explore each residential and commercial project at ease. Some visitors even made on-the-spot bookings and availed themselves of exclusive offers provided by developers. Others planned site visits before making their final decision to book a home.

‘Golokdham’ Beautiful Than Heaven

Calling ‘Golokdham’ more beautiful than heaven would not be an exaggeration. Thanks to the spiritual atmosphere created by the ISKCON center and the blend of modern living, this place offers a truly unique experience. Many families are already residing here and experiencing the bliss of ‘Golokdham.’ Located beside the ISKCON VECC at Warud Phata on Jalna Road, this grand project includes 1, 2, 3 BHKD apartments, studio flats, 3 BHK row houses, and shops.

Another standout project ‘Happy Home, Happy Streets’ near Nath Seeds at Golwadi on Paithan Road, already gaining fame as the future "Connaught Place" of the region. This township is being developed on the lines of Hiranandani Towers in Mumbai and offers luxurious 2, 3, and 4 BHK flats.

— Rajesh Bharuka

Director, Shakti Lifespaces

Emerging Metro and Global City

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is rapidly being viewed as a future metro and global city. With heavy investments pouring in from multinational companies, the city has caught the attention of the world. Promising abundant job opportunities and attractive salaries, the local lifestyle is on the verge of a significant transformation. Anticipating this bright future, Naman Realities (Raghuveer Group) through its venture has launched a premium residential project called "Jkon Bliss" in the Itkheda area on Paithan Road.

This modern project features luxurious 3 BHK flats and boasts close proximity to all essential amenities such as Markets, Schools & Colleges, Sports Ground, Shopping Mall, Hospital, Police Station and Fire Station. These factors make the project highly innovative and practical. It comes equipped with all modern facilities and offers 24/7 security, which is a key highlight.

— Manoj Kala

Director, Auracon Group

Luxury and Trust Redefined

DVK Constructions has carved a niche for itself in the real estate sector by developing high-quality, modern, and trustworthy residential projects in some of the most prominent and rapidly growing areas of the city.

Each of our projects is known for its allotted parking, superior construction quality, ample water supply, on-time possession, and transparent dealings. Customer trust is our greatest strength, and safeguarding that trust remains our core mission.

Rajdeep Heights is a premium 3 BHK terrace flat project located at Shahanurwadi (opposite Chanakyapuri). Kailas Heights & Jayprabha Residency (in Jyotinagar) are offering 2 and 3 BHK flats with all modern amenities. Girishree Apartment & Vishnu Heights (in Samarthnagar), offers well-planned homes, while Suvarna Residency (in Mehernagar, Garkheda) has emerged as a distinctive project.

— Deepak Kulkarni, Director, DVK Constructions