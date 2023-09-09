Lokmat Property Show: bookings on 2nd day creates atmosphere of joy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The booking of houses for the second consecutive day in Lokmat Property Show 2023 on Saturday created an atmosphere of joy in the real estate sector.

Three-day Lokmat Property Show kicked off on Friday and the rain on the occasion gave a sign of proposerity for the future and changed the mindset of drought. This proved with a rush of customers in Property Show today.

The slogan ‘Next Metro City is Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ was given by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of Smart City G Sreekanth during the inaugural ceremony of the Lokmat Property Show 2023.

In his speech, he gave a glimpse of what kind of transformation, the city will undergo in the coming one or two years, through various development works. This created positive energy. The rain after a long gap doubled the joy of all, as a market of festivals depends on rain. The customers started visiting the Lokmat Property Show, at 11 am, on Saturday. They were seen with their family members, searching for a house in their favourite area.

The prospective customers were visiting every stall and seeking information. The flow of visitors which started in the morning, continued until 8 pm.

The cloudy weather which was throughout the day, did not deter them from visiting the exhibition.

Many people decided to book their houses while others made bookings of their properties at many stalls due to indications of the future boom in the real estate sector and the offers being given by the builders and developers.

Last day of the property show today

--Sunday (September 10) is the last day of Lokmat Property Show 2023. Builders and developers are giving special discounts to those who book properties in the exhibition. Finance companies that provide loans have also announced offers for the buyers.

--The organisers have appealed to the customers to visit the property show at Lokmat Bhavan, between 10.30 am to 8 pm to avail the benefits and fulfil their dream of owning a house.