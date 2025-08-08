Lokmat Property Show - Part One

‘Lokmat Property Show’ inaugurated on a grand scale: Information about over 100 housing projects from 30 builders at one place.

Stalls of banks, home décors, and solar energy also at the show.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Multinational companies such as Toyota-Kirloskar Motors, Lubrizol India, JSW, Green Mobility, and Ather Energy have invested ₹80,000 crore, which is expected to boost industrial growth, employment, and increase the number of migrants coming to the city. This will also lead to higher demand for housing, as well as local citizens opting to buy bigger homes.

Experts in the real estate sector have warned that a second industrial revolution is about to take place in the city, which could push property prices beyond budget limits. Hence, experts advise making smart investment decisions before prices rise. With this message, the ‘Lokmat Property Show 2025’ got off to a grand start.

The three-day housing exhibition was inaugurated at 11.30 am by Cidco’s Chief Administrator Jagdish Miniyar. Prominent amongst those present at the event included President of CREDAI (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Sangram Patare,

Project Manager (Auric City) Arun Dubey, Ar. Nitin Bagadia (Director, Manjeet Pride Group), Anand Agrawal (Director, Inspira Realty), Rajesh Butole (Director, Nabhraj Group), and Adarsh Agrawal (Director, CIEL Casa).

Last two days left

Saturday and Sunday are the last two days of the Lokmat Property Show 2025. The organisers have urged people to take advantage of this event and celebrate it as a home buying festival.

Future EV Capital

Investment in electric vehicle (EV) industries is on the rise, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is poised to become the “EV Capital” of the future. This will create more employment opportunities and increase the demand and prices of homes. The Lokmat Property Show is being organised during this phase of urban transformation. Through this ‘Lokmat’ is truly playing the role of a bridge between citizens and the construction industry.

— Sangram Patare,

President, CREDAI, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Our city will become a ‘Global City’

There is growing demand for rental properties in the city. Not just from within the country, but even foreign nationals are expected to move and settle here. International-standard housing projects are now being developed. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is going to emerge as a Global City in the coming days. Hence builders are actively working on eco-friendly housing projects. It is advised to book a home before prices go up.

— Ar. Nitin Bagadia,

Director, Manjeet Pride Group

Budget homes; commercial projects

At the Lokmat Property Show, there are homes available for every budget. Also included are commercial projects such as shops, showrooms, and offices. The city is undergoing all-round development, and the real estate sector now offers a great investment opportunity through property exhibition. Builders have also announced special offers for customers booking during the exhibition. Customers should make the most of these offers.

— Anand Agrawal,

Director, Inspira Realty