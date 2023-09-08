Lokmat Property Show reactions 1

Director, Vastushree Buildcon

Vastushree Buildcon, a renowned professional firm in the construction sector, has a stall at the Lokmat Property Show. At this stall, information is being given about the residential plot of 'Vastushree Radhanagari' at Kanchanwadi on Paithan road. These plots are useful for those who want to buy a plot and build their own bungalow. It has 58 plots, 26 of these plots have been sold. NA 44 plot, municipal approval, bank loan facility is available. All infrastructure facilities are provided here. In the same Kanchanwadi, there is a project of 3 BHK row houses in Vastushree Radhanagari, and 7 row houses have been constructed there. Also, 'Pratapgad' is a housing project of 48 flats in front of Sainiki Vihar. It has 2 BHK flats. Now only a few flats are left.

Ajinkya Deshpande

Director, Raghav Residency

A successful project of 50 shops 'Anand Plaza' has been completed earlier on behalf of Raghav Residency. Now the second project of 'Raghav Residency' is being constructed in Venkateshnagar opposite Dhoot Hospital on Jalna road. There are 3 BHK flats. The characteristic of these flats is that these flats are large in size. This 3 BHK flat measuring 2235 sq ft has been built with a luxurious lifestyle in mind. Not only is it quality construction, but also high class construction materials are being used. Director Ajinkya Deshpande himself is giving complete information about this at the exhibition stall.

Papalal Goyal

Partner, Sai Builders

Sunil Bedmutha

Partner, Sai Builders

Information about 'three' housing projects in the city is being given at the Lokmat Property Show on behalf of 'Sai Builders', known everywhere for quality construction. This includes ambitious projects like 'White House' at Ulkanagari, Garkheda. There are 2 BHK and 3 BHK luxurious flats. Shops are also available. Apart from this there is a 2 BHK luxury flat project at 'Sai Visava' Residency in Vidyanagar. It has 10 flats of 2 BHK, out of which 5 have been sold, also 'Sai Nilaya' a 4 BHKD 6 flat project at Bansilalnagar on Railway Station road which is a central location in the city is becoming popular. All these projects are getting good response from customers as they are strategically located.

Sandesh Zambad

Director, Gaia Global

Gaia Global Subash Zambad has set up a stall at Lokmat Property Show 2023. The group’s posh housing project ‘Carnival’ at South Republic in Satara is attracting attention of all. There are 18 luxurious row houses of 2 BHK and 3 BHKs. The six-storeyed apartment has 2BHK’s 96 flats, while the five-storeyed apartment has 1 BHK’s 54 flats. More than 14 modern facilities are provided in the project. Besides, few NA-44 sanctioned layout plots are also left. Gaia Global is providing three options - plots, flats and row houses - to the customers. The stall was visited by many customers on the first day of the exhibition to obtain the details of the projects.

Vinod Agrawal

Director, Vansh Group

Vansh Group is providing information about its five housing and commercial projects, situated in different parts of the city, at the exhibition. The grand project

‘ Neem City’ of 102 flats on New Solapur-Dhule National Highway behind Zhalta Phata is proving popular. There are plots of 700 to 1300 square feet as well. The plots are being sold at the price of above Rs 8.5 lakh. Besides, ‘Akshad Super City’ is a grand project of 330 houses situated in natural ambience at Gangapur-Jahangir. There are 1 BHK, 2 BHK row houses, 1 BHK flats and shops available in it. Besides, the project ‘King’s City’ at Balapur on Beed Bypass Road comprises king size 144 flats of 2 BHK and 3 BHK and 16 shops. The ‘Hi-tech Business Centre’ of 226 galas is also under construction at Chikalthana MIDC and few galas are left out in the project.