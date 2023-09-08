Lokmat Property Show reactions 2

Assistant general manager, Justo RealFin Tech

Justo RealFin Tech is providing information in the ‘Lokmat Property Show’ about the townships and societies at Pune and Mumbai. These included 30 housing projects at Hadapsar, Baner, Balewadi, New Wakad, Hinjewadi, Chinchwad, Magarpatta, Moshi, Vimannagar and others in Pune. The customers are given the options of houses ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 3 crore. Many people from Marathwada have shifted to Pune for education or jobs. Hence, they should get the information of the housing projects at Pune, we have participated in the property show. The information about the projects at Pune and Mumbai is available under one roof. We received good response on the first day.

Aniruddha Somani

Director, Shree Ganesh Developers

Many people have the desire to purchase a plot and construct a house according to their will. Shree Ganesh Developers are providing the information about a spacious plotting project in the Lokmat Property Show. The project has a total of 52 plots spread on five acres of land having 1,000 to 12,000 square feet plot sizes. Many people are willing to construct a bungalow there. It was realized after visiting the stall here. The customers are provided with the information of the location, price and other basic amenities.

Ashok Baheti

Director, Baheti Housing

The ambitious project of Baheti Housing is ‘Hrim Sky City’. It is being established in front of MIT College on Beed By-pass Road, having 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats. The housing project has a total of 750 units, spread on 11 acres of land. Apart, information about a 3 BHK row-houses project ‘Auric Homes’ at Shendra MIDC is also being provided. It is a total of 30 row-houses. Besides, a 45 row-bungalows project ‘Unity Park’ is behind A S Club at Teesgaon near Waluj. It has 2 BHK and 4 BHK bungalows. The detailed information about these three projects is being provided at the stall of Baheti Housing. Many customers visited this stall on the first day of the exhibition.