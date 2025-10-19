‘Lokmat Surotsav’ illuminated by Ketaki’s melodious voice

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Diwali festival, with its glittering lights and harmonious melodies, found a perfect celebration in the ‘Lokmat Diwali Surotsav’. Presented by Disha Group and organized with the support of Dr. Bhale’s Lifeline Medical Devices and Vikram Tea, the musical evening took place on Saturday at Lokmat Bhavan, transporting music lovers into a unique world. The event began with the devotional Ganpati song ‘Lambodar Tu’, setting a powerful tone, followed by ‘Devachiye Dwari, Ubha Kshanbhari’, creating a devotional ambiance.

Devotion in every note

The program opened with the sweet, soulful voice of renowned singer Ketaki Mategaonkar. With songs like ‘Devachiye Dwari’, she performed one melody after another, filling the venue with devotional energy. Her pure tone, effortless high notes, and emotive softness reverberated throughout.

Ketaki’s rendition of the Sanskrit song ‘Priyakara’ struck a deep chord with the audience, and she shared that the song was very close to her heart. Her performance of ‘Ram Ka Gungan Kariye’ added a spiritual dimension. Songs like ‘Santbhar Pandharit, Rang Bhare Kirtanat’, blending the ragas Malkauns and Chandrakan, took the audience on a musical journey to Pandharpur, culminating with ‘Pandurang Pandurang’ to electrify the atmosphere.

With ‘Vithuraya Dukh Ata Kaljat Mhaaina’, Ketaki moved hearts, and ‘Maze Maaher Pandhari’ from the popular series Savalyaachi Janu Savali won great applause. She then created moods of celebration and romance with ‘Baje Re Murliya’ and ‘Mala Ved Lagale Premache’, seamlessly bridging Marathi devotional songs and modern melodies.

Aniruddha Joshi: The spirit of classical music

In the second session, Aniruddha Joshi took the audience into a mesmerizing world of classical music. He began with ‘Sur Niragas Ho’, followed by Sudhir Phadke’s popular song ‘Vitthala Tu Veda Kumbhar’, infusing devotion into the evening. With lines like ‘Kanda Raja Pandharicha’, the audience experienced deep musical immersion. His use of Raga Yaman and Darbari Kanada created a pure, soulful atmosphere.

Shweta Dandekar added further color to the program, starting with ‘Bageshwari Jai Sharade’, paying homage to Goddess Saraswati. Her rendition of ‘Airani Chya Deva Tula’ from the movie Sadhi Mansa evoked nostalgic memories. Aniruddha’s voice in ‘Maze Maaher Pandhari’ brought listeners as close to a Pandharpur darshan experience as possible.

Duo performance and grand finale

Together, Shweta and Aniruddha performed lively numbers like ‘Radha Hi Bavari’ and ‘Chandan-Chandan Jhali Raat’, which delighted the audience amid thunderous applause. The event concluded with the energetic ‘Mauli-Mauli’, leaving the crowd exhilarated.

Event partners and special guests

The hospitality partners for the evening were Hyatt Place and Indriya Jewelry by Aditya Birla Group. Special guests included Disha Group Managing Directors Devanand Kotgire and Anita Kotgire, CA Pooja Bhale and Niharika Bhale from Bhale Group, Shailesh Kapoor of Bhaishree Group, Shantilal Sindhi of Wardhman Nagari Patsanstha, Sagar Patni of Navkar Group, Sumitra Gavande of Sumitra Dindori Chit Fund, Neha Patel of Wemigo, and Kajal Thomas, Manager at Hyatt Place.