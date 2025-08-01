Lokmat Times campus club rapid chess tournament to be held on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The lokmat times campus club rapid chess tournament will take place on Sunday, August 3, at Lokmat Bhavan. The competition will be held in three categories: Class 1 to 4, Class 5 to 7, and Class 8 to 10.

The tournament is being organized in collaboration with the District Chess Association. Reporting time for Class 1 to 4 participants is 9.30 am, and the matches will run from 10 am to 12.30 pm. For Class 5 to 7 participants, reporting is at 1.30 pm, with matches scheduled from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. Participants from Class 8 to 10 must report at 3.45 pm. Their matches will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at 6 pm.

---------

Spot entries will be accepted.

--------

Lokmat Times Campus Club member registration will be open at the venue.

-------

New and interested schools can register for the Lokmat Times Campus Club by sending their school details via WhatsApp to 7709890723.

---------------

Knockout format matches

1) Participants must bring their own chessboards. Separate categories will be held for boys and girls. The top four players in each group will receive prizes, and all participants will be awarded certificates.

2) Participants must carry their school ID card and Campus Club 2025–26 ID with them.

3) All matches will be conducted in a knockout format. For more details, contact: 7709890723, 9423931873