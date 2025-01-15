Lord Buddha's philosophy is best in world: MP Athuraliye Ratan Thero

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Pali language is the oldest language in the world and the philosophy taught by lord Buddha in this language is the best philosophy. Everyone should imbibe lord Buddha's philosophy in our daily lives,” said Bhadanta Athuraliye Ratan Thero, Sri Lankan MP.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day national seminar on language subjects organised on Wednesday as part of the 75th-year celebration of Milind College.

Dr Ajmer Singh Kajal (JNU, Delhi), Bhadanta Karambe Suman, Bhadanta Ahangama Maitrimurti Mahathero, Bhadanta Kothamale Dingha Mahathero, Bhadanta Mangalkande Dhammakitthi Mahathero, Bhadanta Yatigala Somathilaka Mahathero, Bhadanta Ilumbakande Vinitha Mahathero, Bhadanta Dr M Satyapal Mahathero and Principal of the college Dr Vaishali Pradhan, were seated on the dais.

Bhadanta Athuraliye Ratan Thero further said that Buddhist philosophy originated in India in ancient times and this philosophy reached Sri Lanka during the reign of Emperor Ashoka.

“In recent times, new streams of thought are emerging and research is being done in Sri Lanka to enrich the Pali language. The study of Pali language provides spiritual happiness and mental satisfaction,” he added. Dr Ajmer Singh and Principal Dr Pradhan also spoke.