Lord Mahavir Nirvana Kalyanak festival celebrated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple Rajabazar celebrated the 2550th Nirvana Festival of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankar of Jains recently. Also on this occasion, various religious activities were completed with great enthusiasm. The Jain temple at Rajabazar was crowded with devotees for darshan.

A panchamrit abhishek was performed by Lord Mahavir in the beginning. Nirvana laddu was offered. On the occasion of Diwali, the entire temple area was illuminated with attractive illuminations with 2550 lamps. The recitation of Nirvana Kand was held and aarti was performed to mark the conclusion of the festivities.