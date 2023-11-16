Lord Mahavir Nirvana laddu offered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nirvana Laddu was offered at the Cidco Wale Bade Baba’s feet at Lord Mahavir Kalikund Parshwanath Saitwal Digambar Jain Mandir with great devotion on Thursday.

On this occasion, temple trustee board president Digambar Kshirsagar, secretary Amol Mogle and officials Prakash Bhakere and others were present. The presence of several Shravaks and Shravikas was significant on this occasion. The name registration form of Saitwal Digambar Jain Vadhu Var Sammelan was released by the board of trustees and executive president of the sammelan Satish Jogi. The sammelan will be held on January 21, 2024.