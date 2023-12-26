Lord Shri Ram and Mata Sita's padukas to arrive in city on Dec 28

Ramrajya Yuva Yatra : Yatra started from Srilanka

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On January 22, the inauguration of the Shri Ram temple is taking place in Ayodhya, in this background, the Ram Rajya Yuva Yatra, which started its journey from Ashok Vatika in Sri Lanka, carrying the padukas of Lord Shri Ram and Mata Sita, is reaching the city on December 28 at 4.30 pm. The union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad appealed to the devotees to participate in the yatra.

Dr Karad was speaking in a press conference organised in the city on Tuesday. He said that retired income tax officers Ram Avtar and Pradosh Chavanke left Ashok Vatika in Sri Lanka on December 15 with the Padukas of Sri Ram and Mata Sita. This yatra will reach Ayodhya on January 20.

This yatra will reach Kranti Chowk at 4:30 pm. From there it will go to Gulmandi via Nutan Colony, Paithan Gate and will conclude in the presence of priests.

These padukas are made from soil from more than 200 places in the country that were sanctified by the feet of Ram and Sita. Mahaveer Patni, Harshvardhan Karad, Jagdish Biyani, VHP's Rajiv Jahangirdar and others were present.