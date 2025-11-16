Lotus blooms in mud, but does not stain itself: CM Fadnavis

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Lotus blooms only in places where there is mud and swamp. However, lotus never stains itself. Those who built the lake 300 years ago also knew that the lotus would bloom at some point in the future. Today, everyone has a lotus in their minds and is also getting like,” said Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister.

He unveiled the bust of Swami Ramanand Tirth, the pioneer of the Marathwada liberation struggle and a senior freedom fighter, at Kranti Chowk on Sunday.

Later, he also dedicated the historic Lotus Lake (Kamal Talav), located next to the Amkhas Maidan, in online mode.

The CM further said that the fact that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) revived a lake that was 300 years old.

“It is a good thing that common citizens are now turning towards the lotus. Even people from 300 years ago must have known that the rule of lotus will come in the future,” he said.

CSMC Administrator G Sreekanth gave the Chief Minister a ticket of Rs 20 to enter the lotus pond. On this, the Chief Minister mentioned that the next time he comes, he would definitely go to see the pond and this ticket should be kept valid until then. As soon as the CM mentioned that he had taken Rs 20 from Atul Save, he would return it later, a burst of laughter broke out among the audience.

Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil gave him lotus seeds as a gift. The CM felicitated the contractor of the lake Mujeeb Khan and nodal officer Afsar Siddiqui.

Features of the lotus pond

G Sreekanth spent Rs 5 crore to restore the lotus pond to its former glory. Stones were pitched on all four sides of the pond. Works like electrical arrangements and beautification were done. The pond currently has clean water and lotus seedlings were planted in it. A jogging track was created for the citizens.

An iron fence has been installed on all four sides for security. There is a mountain behind the lake, with small and large buildings on it. Just as the houses on the hills of Asalfa in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area were given attractive colours, the houses of the citizens behind the Kamal Lake were given a similar colour. This further enhances the beauty of the lake.