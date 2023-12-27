Love for robotics makes school students learn Japanese

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Career planning from school serves as a road map for success in the age of competition and globalisation. Love for robotics study of some school students from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division made them start learning Japanese.

There of four Zilla Parishad Marathi Schools in the division where students are learning Japanese currently. Of them, two are in the district while the remaining two are in Parbhani. Nearly 178 Japanese language learners in one of the ZP Schools, located in Gadiwat.

Some of them cleared four levels while others two-levels.

*Foreign languages provide a competitive edge in career choices*

Deputy Director of Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division) Dr Anil Sable said in the age of competition and globalisation, if one knows a foreign language, one has better opportunities for getting foreign scholarships and jobs in multinational companies.

He said that learning a foreign language is not compulsory for school students.

“In my opinion, students of eighth and ninth standards have better capabilities to learn a new language. There are thousands of jobs in European countries like Germany,” he said. Dr Anil Sable said lakhs of students have skills but lack knowledge of foreign languages.

*Bilingual helpful in getting job in global market*

Coordinator of the language ZP Ghadiwat Dadasaheb Navpute said that our students participated in the national level robotics competition held at IIT-Powai in 2019.

“Most of them were college students. Despite this, our school team got third prize.

On this, students realised that Japan is in the top position in robotics. They decided to do higher studies in robotics in Japan, but, the language was a barrier. Teachers in online and offline made help our students to start learning,” he said.

He said that there are three scrips for learning Japanese learning. They are called Hiragana, Katakana and Kanji.

“There are five levels- N1, N2, N3, N4 and N5- in Japanese Learning Proficiency Test (JLPT). The easiest level is N-5 and the most difficult level is N1. Many students will appear for N-4 while a few will take for N-1 test,” he added.

*Foreign languages open door to higher education*

Sudiksha Kolge who is now doing Diploma in Artificial Intelligence (AI) said that Japan country is in the top place in robotics technology. “I have started learning Japanese to study higher education in Robotics in Japan. I have passed the N-5 level and am preparing for the N-4 level of examination of the language,” she added.

Tech imp for growth

K Vaishnavi another student of the school said technology has an impact on the growth of the country and society. “I want to go to Japan for a higher level of knowledge in Robotics Technology in Japan as it will improve our country’s economy. I will appear for the N-4 level examination of Japanese,” she added.