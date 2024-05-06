Loyalist will win over traitor in LS poll: Thackeray

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray today underlined that the election in Aurangabad Constituency is between the loyalist and the traitor and there is no doubt the loyalist will win over.

“Unemployment, hike in prices, and non-payment of assured prices to the agriculture produce are the core issues of the election, but the BJP is not ready to speak on them. It is also maintaining silence over the shifting of the industries from Maharashtra to Gujarat, stressed Thackeray, who was speaking to media persons after arriving in the city for the campaigning of Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Chandrakant Khaire on Monday.

“It was claimed that the terrorism has ended in the valley after removal of Article 370. However, there was an attack on one Air Force squad yesterday.

Although there is no conflict between Marathi and Gujarati speakers then also the industries are being shifted to Gujarat. This is seizing the employment opportunities of local youths. Above all, the export of Gujarat’s onion is permissible, but not of Maharashtra. Why such partiality?” he said.

Thackeray also commented saying those who had enjoyed all positions after the demise of Anand Dighe have no moral rights to criticize us, he stressed.