LR squad faces strong opposition in Swarajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tension prevailed in Swarajnagar-Mukundwadi

(Survey Number 41) after residents strongly opposed the Land Record officials and the police from conducting the measurement of land as per the High Court’s order on Tuesday. Angry residents gheraoed the officials for some time.

It so happened that the legal heir of the principal land owner on the basis of the 7/12 document claimed ownership of the property. Later on, the dispute went to court. It is learnt that may be noted that 20x30 square feet plots have been sold out through General Power of Attorney (GPA).

According to the residents, one or one and a half decades ago, there was a marking of plots on 4 acres of land bearing survey number 41, on the basis of GPA. The needy people bought the plots and even constructed houses on them. Later on, the heir of the original owner, on the basis of 7/12 sold out the land. The person who bought the land tried his best several times to take possession of the land, but could not succeed more than 300 houses are built on this land.

The question arises that who should be responsible for cheating these people and why anybody verified the authenticity of the GPA.

The deputy superintendent (Land Record) Nilesh Unde said, “Our office squad went for measurement of the land as per the orders of the Court Commission. I came to know about the arguments from the squad. Hence measurement was done by sending a Rover machine. The department does not have any more information beyond it.”