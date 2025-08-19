LT Campus Club’s ArtBeat Drawing Competition on August 24

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To provide a platform for students to showcase their creativity, imagination, and artistic talent, Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) is organising the much-awaited ArtBeat Drawing Competition 2025-26, powered by Unhale Career Academy. The competition will be held on August 24 simultaneously across multiple centres in the city.

The event has already created excitement among students from leading schools and colleges, and a large number of participants are expected. The competition is open exclusively for Campus Club members 2025-26, with on-the-spot entries and memberships available at all venues. Students can participate at any nearby centre as per their convenience.

Themes by Groups:

•Std. 1st – 4th: My Favourite Festival

•Std. 5th – 7th: Rainy Season

•Std. 8th – 10th: Save Water/Save Earth

Timings:

•Std. 1st – 4th: Reporting 10.30 am | Competition 11 am

•Std. 5th – 7th: Reporting 12.30 pm | Competition 1 pm

•Std. 8th – 10th: Reporting 1.30 pm | Competition 2 pm

Competition Centres:

•Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Science Centre, Opposite Pawan Gas Godown, Shreyanagar, Osmanpura

•Fun Bond, above Goldie Talkies, Railway Station Road

•Baliram Patil High School, N-9, Cidco

•Welldone Commerce Classes, Bajajnagar

•Burhani National School, Behind City Chowk, Police Station

•Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road

Prizes and certificates:

Each category will have 5 winners, and participation certificates will be awarded to all. Drawing sheets will be provided by organisers, while students should bring their own colours and stationery. Additionally, Expert Tutorials, Waluj, will be presenting special gifts to the winning students.

This initiative by Lokmat Times Campus Club is expected to encourage creativity and imagination among students and give them the right platform to express their artistic skills.

For details, contact: 9423931873, 7709890723, 8055562121

For future competitions and CC activities, interested schools can register by sending their details via WhatsApp to 7709890723.