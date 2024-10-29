LT, Manjeet Pride Group’s fort making contest celebrates Maha heritage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokmat Times, in collaboration with Manjeet Pride Group, hosted a successful fort-making competition at One World, Jyotinagar Square, celebrating Maharashtra’s rich historical legacy and cultural pride. The event aimed to blend creativity with heritage by encouraging young participants to construct miniature forts reminiscent of Maharashtra’s historic architecture.

Open to children aged 5 to 15, the competition allowed participants to compete individually or in teams, showcasing their creativity and craftsmanship. Entries were judged based on creativity, accuracy, and presentation, with Ar Kaleem Quraishi from K&K Infrastructure serving as the judge. The guest of honour, Hanuman Prasad Bagadiya from Manjeet Pride One World, graced the event.

After a rigorous judging process, Winchester International English School emerged as the first-prize winner with their impressive model of the Red Fort. Ace Academy took the second prize for their recreation of Sindhudurg Fort, and TCH Orchids International School secured the third place with their model of Devgiri Fort. All participants received certificates, with the top winners awarded special souvenirs.

The competition not only provided a creative and enjoyable experience but also served as an educational opportunity, deepening the children’s appreciation for Maharashtra’s fort-building heritage. Lokmat Times Campus Club looks forward to organizing more such events that celebrate history, culture, and youth talent.

Box:

Winning teams:

First - Winchester International English School School (Red Fort) - Vivaan Kamble, Samrat Kharat, Aryaditya Shirsat, Umar Shaikh and Arhaan Khan.

Second - Ace Academy (Sindhudurg Fort)

Hindavi More, Anushka Kharat and Gauri Vadipalli

Third - TCH Orchids International (Devgiri Fort)

Mahi Chavare, Sonakshi Chavare, Vibha Bhosle, Gauravi Bhosle and Arohi Rathod.