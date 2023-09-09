LTCC presents thrilling 'Maha Games 2023' for school children

Unlock exciting rewards and free coupons - Hurry, limited memberships remaining!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC), committed to empowering school students in the city, is all set to ignite the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie with the eagerly awaited 'Maha Games 2023.' This prestigious annual sporting competition is poised to be an epic showdown, featuring 18 different games that promise to captivate and challenge young athletes.

Key highlights:

Diverse Sporting Extravaganza: Maha Games 2023 will bring together schools from across the city, uniting students in the pursuit of excellence. Participants will compete in an array of disciplines, including Athletics, Archery, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Fencing, Judo, and many more. The winner of each competition will get a chance to play at state level competition.

State-of-the-art venue: In our quest to offer the best experience, will choose a state-of-art venue for Maha Games 2023. The sprawling facility will accommodate the various sports events and ensure a seamless competition.

Registration details:

To be a part of this exhilarating journey, secure your membership now. The registration fee is only Rs 250, and with it, you'll receive your 2023-24 identity card, essential for attending all Campus Club events.

For registrations, visit Lokmat Bhavan's Regal Lawns, or contact us at 7709890723 or 8055562121 for more information.

Clock is ticking:

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to unleash your sporting prowess. Join Lokmat Times Campus Club today and be part of the sporting extravaganza that is 'Maha Games 2023.'

Sports teachers gear up for Mahagames 2023 in special meet

Over 50 enthusiastic sports teachers convened for a crucial meet on September 5, in preparation for Mahagames 2023, a much-anticipated district-level sports competition. In honor of Teacher's Day, these dedicated educators were warmly welcomed with roses as they gathered to discuss strategies and logistics. The Mahagames, scheduled for October 20, 21, and 22, promise to be an exciting showcase of talent and sportsmanship in the district.