Lupin diagnostics & dental dept opens at Mahaveer Hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lupin Diagnostics Laboratory and Dental Department was inaugurated at Shree Bhagawan Mahaveer Multispecialty Hospital, Cidco, recently.

Editor-in-Chief, Lokmat Media Group Rajendra Darda inaugurated the facility in the presence of chairman Paras Ostwal, medical director Dr Anant Kulkarni, directors Dr Dhananjay Khatavkar, Dr Sandeep Wyavhare, Dr Rajeshkumar Bhande, Rajendra Desarda, Prashant Desarda, Dr Yogesh Desarda, Satish Ostwal, Dr Kamlesh Mutha, Dr Himanshu Gupta, director – administration and CEO Dr Manish Thakur along with hospital staff, Lupin Diagnostics staff, senior doctors, and invitees.

The newly inaugurated Lupin Diagnostics Laboratory is equipped with advanced diagnostic infrastructure, offering a comprehensive range of pathology and preventive health services. The Dental Department has been designed to provide end-to-end dental care, supported by modern equipment and experienced dental professionals.

Hospital management stated that the association with Lupin Diagnostics strengthens the institution’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and patient-centric healthcare to the people of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and nearby regions. Lupin Diagnostics representatives highlighted that the facility aligns with Lupin’s vision of expanding access to world-class diagnostics and promoting early disease detection.