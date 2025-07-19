Lured by stock market gains, father-son duo loses Rs 9.46 lakh

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tempted by the promise of 10-15% short-term returns through stock market investments, a retired government officer and his son lost Rs 9.46 lakh to cyber fraud. A case was registered at Satara police station on Friday.

The 76-year-old victim, a resident of Sudhakarnagar in Satara, had joined a WhatsApp group named VIPA 73-AGI on November 10, 2024. The group was managed by a woman identifying herself as Aishwarya Rajput. She introduced a so-called “Professor Ranjeev Maan,” claiming he would guide members on stock trading and assured quick returns. On November 27, the complainant was asked to send Rs 1 lakh for stock purchases. He followed the instructions and was then directed to invest through a fake app.

----------

Fake profits, real fraud

The victims continued to invest as per instructions. The app showed virtual profits Rs 22 lakh on a Rs 28 lakh investment in just a month. When Rajput demanded a 20% commission to withdraw the profits, the complainant grew suspicious.

----------

WhatsApp group full of fake numbers

Further checks revealed that most numbers in the WhatsApp group were fake. Even the phone numbers used by the fraudsters were switched off after money was transferred. All payments were made to an account under the name Priya Plastic in Bandhan Bank, allegedly for stock trading. The father lost Rs 6.46 lakh, while the son lost Rs 3 lakh together totaling Rs 9.46 lakh. Inspector Sangram Tate is investigating the case.