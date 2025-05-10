Maa: The silent warrior behind every success

Raj Rajeshri Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Some mothers live for the family. Some live through the family. But some mothers live only for their children. Their dreams, strength, and struggles shape the very foundation on which a child’s future is built. On Mother’s Day, under the theme “Celebrating Motherhood: A Timeless Bond,” we share two powerful journeys that reflect why a mother is the first school, the first shelter, and the last hope a symbol of silent strength and unwavering sacrifice.

Rani: The mother who refused to give up

At just 40, Rani (name changed) has lived a lifetime of sacrifice. Hailing from a rural village in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district she raised her only child single-handedly after her husband separated when the boy was just three. There was no support from her in-laws. Society judged, relatives distanced, but Rani stood firm. Her only dream to educate her son. “I had nothing but the hope that my child would grow and stand on his own. Today, he is an IT engineer in Mumbai.” From waking up early to work as a farm labourer, to attending parent meetings in broken Marathi, Rani broke every barrier that rural womanhood and widowhood placed before her. She never feared the future she believed in the process. Today, her son is not just surviving he is thriving.

Her strength is my identity

Not every mother is loud in her love some express it in quiet, powerful actions. Visha Garkhedkar, a young professional from Aurangabad, pens a deeply personal note to honour her mother, Mandakini Garkhedkar, who stood tall by her side despite the weight of tradition and societal pressure. “Girls born in middle-class families rarely dream beyond the four walls of expectation education, marriage, festivals, and motherhood. But my mother changed that for me,” she writes. “While my father worried about ‘log kya kahenge’, my mother became my silent shield the one who protected my freedom to choose.” Be it staying up late during exam seasons, postponing marriage, or pursuing ambitions beyond the ordinary, her mother never once flinched in her support. “Today, whatever I am whatever I stand for is because she exists. Her strength is my identity.”

A salute to every ‘Maa’

Sometimes, it's a silent war fought against systems, society, and circumstance. But within these quiet battles lies the truest and most powerful form of love. Because behind every successful child is not just a mother, but a warrior.